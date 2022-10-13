 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wipro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16,941.80 crore, up 15.09% Y-o-Y

Oct 13, 2022 / 04:20 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wipro are:

Net Sales at Rs 16,941.80 crore in September 2022 up 15.09% from Rs. 14,720.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,282.90 crore in September 2022 down 4.38% from Rs. 2,387.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,495.70 crore in September 2022 down 2.83% from Rs. 3,597.60 crore in September 2021.

Wipro EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.37 in September 2021.

Wipro shares closed at 407.95 on October 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.57% returns over the last 6 months and -37.51% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 16,941.80 16,255.60 14,720.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 16,941.80 16,255.60 14,720.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 113.20 139.60 88.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.80 -41.90 5.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9,517.90 8,684.70 7,755.70
Depreciation 405.20 394.90 357.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4,276.10 4,378.60 3,801.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,640.20 2,699.70 2,710.50
Other Income 450.30 389.70 529.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,090.50 3,089.40 3,239.70
Interest 134.90 145.70 104.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2,955.60 2,943.70 3,134.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2,955.60 2,943.70 3,134.80
Tax 672.70 727.10 747.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,282.90 2,216.60 2,387.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,282.90 2,216.60 2,387.40
Equity Share Capital 1,097.10 1,096.50 1,096.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.17 4.05 4.37
Diluted EPS 4.16 4.04 4.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.17 4.05 4.37
Diluted EPS 4.16 4.04 4.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Wipro
first published: Oct 13, 2022 04:11 pm
