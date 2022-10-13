Wipro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16,941.80 crore, up 15.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16,941.80 crore in September 2022 up 15.09% from Rs. 14,720.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,282.90 crore in September 2022 down 4.38% from Rs. 2,387.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,495.70 crore in September 2022 down 2.83% from Rs. 3,597.60 crore in September 2021.

Wipro EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.37 in September 2021.

Wipro shares closed at 407.95 on October 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.57% returns over the last 6 months and -37.51% over the last 12 months.