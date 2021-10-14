Wipro Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14,720.00 crore, up 20.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14,720.00 crore in September 2021 up 20.16% from Rs. 12,250.40 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,387.40 crore in September 2021 up 6.39% from Rs. 2,244.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,597.60 crore in September 2021 up 8.8% from Rs. 3,306.50 crore in September 2020.

Wipro EPS has increased to Rs. 4.37 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.94 in September 2020.

Wipro shares closed at 672.60 on October 13, 2021 (NSE) and has given 60.54% returns over the last 6 months and 78.91% over the last 12 months.