Wipro Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 12,522.60 crore, up 4.34% Y-o-Y

|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12,522.60
|12,042.00
|12,002.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|19.30
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12,522.60
|12,061.30
|12,002.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|116.70
|252.70
|237.80
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|148.70
|-16.70
|-4.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6,548.00
|6,253.10
|5,933.50
|Depreciation
|263.80
|274.60
|241.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,133.20
|3,307.70
|3,782.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,312.20
|1,989.90
|1,811.40
|Other Income
|634.10
|757.60
|452.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,946.30
|2,747.50
|2,263.80
|Interest
|177.90
|103.60
|97.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,768.40
|2,643.90
|2,166.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2,768.40
|2,643.90
|2,166.30
|Tax
|521.40
|629.80
|558.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,247.00
|2,014.10
|1,607.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,247.00
|2,014.10
|1,607.40
|Equity Share Capital
|1,142.60
|1,207.10
|904.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.79
|3.35
|3.57
|Diluted EPS
|3.78
|3.34
|3.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.79
|3.35
|3.57
|Diluted EPS
|3.78
|3.34
|3.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited