Wipro Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 12,002.30 crore, up 8.61% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 12,002.30 crore in September 2018 up 8.61% from Rs. 11,050.50 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,607.40 crore in September 2018 down 24.69% from Rs. 2,134.30 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,505.20 crore in September 2018 down 19.79% from Rs. 3,123.40 crore in September 2017.

Wipro EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.57 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.40 in September 2017.

Wipro shares closed at 309.10 on October 23, 2018 (NSE) and has given 3.95% returns over the last 6 months and 4.11% over the last 12 months.