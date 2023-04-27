 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wipro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17,477.30 crore, up 12.14% Y-o-Y

Apr 27, 2023 / 05:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wipro are:Net Sales at Rs 17,477.30 crore in March 2023 up 12.14% from Rs. 15,585.60 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,264.10 crore in March 2023 down 58.68% from Rs. 5,478.80 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,700.60 crore in March 2023 down 43.96% from Rs. 6,603.70 crore in March 2022.
Wipro EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.02 in March 2022. Wipro shares closed at 374.55 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.12% returns over the last 6 months and -29.23% over the last 12 months.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations17,477.3017,078.7015,585.60
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations17,477.3017,078.7015,585.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods15.20110.2094.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks63.60-14.406.50
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost9,622.109,376.908,389.70
Depreciation383.90408.10395.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses----45.40
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4,932.404,454.303,778.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,460.102,743.602,876.10
Other Income856.60657.603,332.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,316.703,401.206,208.70
Interest174.20174.10119.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,142.503,227.106,089.50
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3,142.503,227.106,089.50
Tax878.40814.00610.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,264.102,413.105,478.80
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,264.102,413.105,478.80
Equity Share Capital1,097.601,097.401,096.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.134.4010.02
Diluted EPS4.124.409.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.134.4010.02
Diluted EPS4.124.409.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
