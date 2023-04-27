Wipro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17,477.30 crore, up 12.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wipro are:Net Sales at Rs 17,477.30 crore in March 2023 up 12.14% from Rs. 15,585.60 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,264.10 crore in March 2023 down 58.68% from Rs. 5,478.80 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,700.60 crore in March 2023 down 43.96% from Rs. 6,603.70 crore in March 2022.
Wipro EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.02 in March 2022.
|Wipro shares closed at 374.55 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.12% returns over the last 6 months and -29.23% over the last 12 months.
|Wipro
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17,477.30
|17,078.70
|15,585.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17,477.30
|17,078.70
|15,585.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|15.20
|110.20
|94.60
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|63.60
|-14.40
|6.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9,622.10
|9,376.90
|8,389.70
|Depreciation
|383.90
|408.10
|395.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|45.40
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4,932.40
|4,454.30
|3,778.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,460.10
|2,743.60
|2,876.10
|Other Income
|856.60
|657.60
|3,332.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,316.70
|3,401.20
|6,208.70
|Interest
|174.20
|174.10
|119.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,142.50
|3,227.10
|6,089.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3,142.50
|3,227.10
|6,089.50
|Tax
|878.40
|814.00
|610.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,264.10
|2,413.10
|5,478.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,264.10
|2,413.10
|5,478.80
|Equity Share Capital
|1,097.60
|1,097.40
|1,096.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.13
|4.40
|10.02
|Diluted EPS
|4.12
|4.40
|9.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.13
|4.40
|10.02
|Diluted EPS
|4.12
|4.40
|9.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited