Wipro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,585.60 crore, up 17.54% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15,585.60
|15,278.70
|13,260.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15,585.60
|15,278.70
|13,260.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|94.60
|180.80
|170.70
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.50
|-30.80
|-5.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8,389.70
|8,004.60
|6,783.90
|Depreciation
|395.00
|377.80
|343.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|45.40
|--
|25.50
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,778.30
|3,976.20
|2,705.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,876.10
|2,770.10
|3,235.70
|Other Income
|3,332.60
|462.60
|533.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6,208.70
|3,232.70
|3,768.90
|Interest
|119.20
|100.10
|87.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6,089.50
|3,132.60
|3,681.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6,089.50
|3,132.60
|3,681.40
|Tax
|610.70
|667.60
|668.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5,478.80
|2,465.00
|3,013.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5,478.80
|2,465.00
|3,013.00
|Equity Share Capital
|1,096.40
|1,096.20
|1,095.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.02
|4.51
|5.47
|Diluted EPS
|9.99
|4.50
|5.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.02
|4.50
|5.50
|Diluted EPS
|9.99
|4.50
|5.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited