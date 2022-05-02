Wipro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,585.60 crore, up 17.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15,585.60 crore in March 2022 up 17.54% from Rs. 13,260.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,478.80 crore in March 2022 up 81.84% from Rs. 3,013.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,603.70 crore in March 2022 up 60.59% from Rs. 4,112.20 crore in March 2021.

Wipro EPS has increased to Rs. 10.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.47 in March 2021.

Wipro shares closed at 508.80 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.33% returns over the last 6 months and 3.87% over the last 12 months.