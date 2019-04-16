Wipro Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 12,395.80 crore, up 8.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12,395.80 crore in March 2019 up 8.41% from Rs. 11,434.00 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,566.00 crore in March 2019 down 10.88% from Rs. 1,757.20 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,609.30 crore in March 2019 up 0.99% from Rs. 2,583.60 crore in March 2018.

Wipro EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.61 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.90 in March 2018.

Wipro shares closed at 335.40 on January 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given 39.77% returns over the last 6 months and 54.26% over the last 12 months.