Wipro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16,255.60 crore, up 16.19% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16,255.60
|15,585.60
|13,990.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16,255.60
|15,585.60
|13,990.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|139.60
|94.60
|124.50
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-41.90
|6.50
|12.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8,684.70
|8,389.70
|7,392.40
|Depreciation
|394.90
|395.00
|355.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|45.40
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4,378.60
|3,778.30
|3,537.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,699.70
|2,876.10
|2,568.80
|Other Income
|389.70
|3,332.60
|381.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,089.40
|6,208.70
|2,950.50
|Interest
|145.70
|119.20
|43.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,943.70
|6,089.50
|2,907.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2,943.70
|6,089.50
|2,907.30
|Tax
|727.10
|610.70
|1,103.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,216.60
|5,478.80
|1,804.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,216.60
|5,478.80
|1,804.10
|Equity Share Capital
|1,096.50
|1,096.40
|1,095.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.05
|10.02
|3.30
|Diluted EPS
|4.04
|9.99
|3.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.05
|10.02
|3.30
|Diluted EPS
|4.04
|9.99
|3.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited