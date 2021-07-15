Wipro Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13,990.10 crore, up 14.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13,990.10 crore in June 2021 up 14.74% from Rs. 12,192.90 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,804.10 crore in June 2021 down 17.72% from Rs. 2,192.60 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,305.50 crore in June 2021 up 2.64% from Rs. 3,220.60 crore in June 2020.

Wipro EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.30 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.85 in June 2020.

Wipro shares closed at 561.70 on July 14, 2021 (NSE) and has given 28.08% returns over the last 6 months and 113.78% over the last 12 months.