Wipro Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12,192.90 crore, up 1.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12,192.90 crore in June 2020 up 1.09% from Rs. 12,061.30 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,192.60 crore in June 2020 up 8.86% from Rs. 2,014.10 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,220.60 crore in June 2020 up 6.57% from Rs. 3,022.10 crore in June 2019.

Wipro EPS has increased to Rs. 3.85 in June 2020 from Rs. 3.35 in June 2019.

Wipro shares closed at 225.00 on July 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given -12.52% returns over the last 6 months and -13.43% over the last 12 months.