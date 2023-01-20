Wipro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17,078.70 crore, up 11.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17,078.70 crore in December 2022 up 11.78% from Rs. 15,278.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,413.10 crore in December 2022 down 2.11% from Rs. 2,465.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,809.30 crore in December 2022 up 5.51% from Rs. 3,610.50 crore in December 2021.

Wipro EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.40 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.51 in December 2021.

Wipro shares closed at 403.40 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.55% returns over the last 6 months and -35.06% over the last 12 months.