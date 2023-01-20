Wipro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17,078.70 crore, up 11.78% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wipro are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17,078.70 crore in December 2022 up 11.78% from Rs. 15,278.70 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,413.10 crore in December 2022 down 2.11% from Rs. 2,465.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,809.30 crore in December 2022 up 5.51% from Rs. 3,610.50 crore in December 2021.

    Wipro EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.40 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.51 in December 2021.

    Wipro shares closed at 403.40 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.55% returns over the last 6 months and -35.06% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17,078.7016,941.8015,278.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17,078.7016,941.8015,278.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods110.20113.20180.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.40-10.80-30.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9,376.909,517.908,004.60
    Depreciation408.10405.20377.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4,454.304,276.103,976.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,743.602,640.202,770.10
    Other Income657.60450.30462.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,401.203,090.503,232.70
    Interest174.10134.90100.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,227.102,955.603,132.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3,227.102,955.603,132.60
    Tax814.00672.70667.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,413.102,282.902,465.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,413.102,282.902,465.00
    Equity Share Capital1,097.401,097.101,096.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.404.174.51
    Diluted EPS4.404.164.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.404.174.50
    Diluted EPS4.404.164.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 12:33 pm