Wipro Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12,596.10 crore, down 0.79% Y-o-Y

January 13, 2021 / 10:56 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wipro are:

Net Sales at Rs 12,596.10 crore in December 2020 down 0.79% from Rs. 12,695.90 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,611.30 crore in December 2020 up 15.48% from Rs. 2,261.30 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,797.40 crore in December 2020 up 16.44% from Rs. 3,261.30 crore in December 2019.

Wipro EPS has increased to Rs. 4.58 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.95 in December 2019.

Wipro shares closed at 457.70 on January 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 101.10% returns over the last 6 months and 79.63% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations12,596.1012,250.4012,695.90
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations12,596.1012,250.4012,695.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods126.50153.70184.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-24.0020.5017.40
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost6,597.906,661.306,559.30
Depreciation333.40350.90293.70
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses23.9023.70--
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2,673.402,709.303,194.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,865.002,331.002,446.40
Other Income599.00624.60521.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,464.002,955.602,967.60
Interest112.50102.60134.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,351.502,853.002,832.70
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3,351.502,853.002,832.70
Tax740.20609.00571.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,611.302,244.002,261.30
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,611.302,244.002,261.30
Equity Share Capital1,143.101,143.001,142.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.583.943.95
Diluted EPS4.553.933.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.583.933.95
Diluted EPS4.553.933.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Wipro
first published: Jan 13, 2021 10:44 pm

