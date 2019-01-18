Wipro Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 12,138.70 crore, up 9.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12,138.70 crore in December 2018 up 9.63% from Rs. 11,072.70 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,518.40 crore in December 2018 up 39.56% from Rs. 1,804.50 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,433.40 crore in December 2018 up 24.5% from Rs. 2,757.70 crore in December 2017.

Wipro EPS has increased to Rs. 5.59 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.76 in December 2017.

Wipro shares closed at 335.40 on January 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given 18.14% returns over the last 6 months and 2.98% over the last 12 months.