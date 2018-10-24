Wipro reports 10% decline in Q2 net profit, names Arundhati Bhattacharya as Independent Director

Indian IT bellwether Wipro has registered a 10 percent fall (QoQ) in second quarter net profit to Rs 1890 crore against Rs 2120.8 crore in quarter ended June 2018.

Meanwhile, company's revenue rose by 2.3 percent to Rs 14,567.9 crore from Rs 14,230.6 crore.

For the quarter ended September, the company's IT services revenue increased by 5 percent to Rs 14,377.3 crore.

The company's IT service EBIT was down 3 percent at Rs 2072.7 crore, while margin was down at 14.4 percent.

In the six month ended September 2018, the company has concluded the divestment of its hosted data center business in Singapore and United Kingdom, also it has reduced its equity holding from 74% to 11% in Wipro Airport IT Services.

Shares of Wipro ended at Rs 309.25, down 0.02 percent on the BSE.

Meanwhile, Wipro also announced that it has appointed Arundhati Bhattacharya as an additional director of the company for a term of five years with effect from January 1, 2019.

In a regulatory filing on the day it announced its second quarter results, Wipro said Bhattacharya will join in the capacity of independent director. The appointment is subject to the approval of shareholders of the company, it added.

The former State Bank of India chairman recently also joined the Reliance Industries board as an independent additional director. She has been appointed for five years starting October 17, 2018.

She is also advisor to private equity firm ChrysCapital Advisors LLP.

She was the first chief of the state-owned bank who handled the biggest merger to date with its subsidiaries. She rolled out a wider digital platform on which the bank operations could be synchronised.