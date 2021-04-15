Wipro Q4 results best in last 10 years; sees IT services revenue growth at 2-4% in Q1FY22

live bse live

Software company Wipro on April 15 reported a 0.1 percent sequential growth in consolidated profit to Rs 2,972.3 crore for the quarter ended March 2020, with IT services business matching analysts' expectations.

IT Services business, which is widely tracked by analysts, clocked revenue at Rs 16,334 crore for the quarter, growing 3.9 percent QoQ and beating CNBC-TV18 poll estimates which pegged it at Rs 15,768 crore.

Wipro said the Q4 was the best quarter in last 10 years, reports CNBC-TV18.

The revenue growth in constant currency came in at 3 percent for the March quarter and the topline growth in dollar terms reported at 3.9 percent, which both were largely in line with CNBC-TV18 poll estimates which were pegged at 3-3.3 percent and 3.9 percent respectively.

IT services segment revenue was at $2,152.4 million for the March quarter, an increase of 3.8 percent YoY.

"We delivered a third consistent quarter of strong revenue growth, deal wins and operating margins. We also announced our largest ever acquisition of Capco that will bolster global financial services sector," said Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director.

Wipro expects its IT services revenue in dollar terms in the range of $2,195-2,238 million for the June quarter 2021, a growth of 2-4 percent over March quarter. "This does not include revenue from our recently announced acquisitions of Capco and Ampion," said the company.

At the operating level, IT services' earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) grew by 1.1 percent QoQ to Rs 3,417 crore and margin contracted 80 bps QoQ at 20.92 percent for Q4FY21, beating CNBC-TV18 poll estimates which were pegged at Rs 3,210 crore and 20.36 percent for the quarter respectively.

The margin was hit by wage hikes taken during the quarter by Wipro. IT services operating margin for the quarter witnessed an expansion of 344 bps YoY, and for the year at 20.3 percent saw an expansion of 218 bps YoY.

"We delivered a 340 bps expansion YoY in operating margins for the quarter

after absorbing the impact of wage hike. On a full year basis we increased margins by 220 bps with a consistent improvement in operating metrics," Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer said.

"Led by disciplined execution, we generated strong operating cash flows at 136.7 percent of net income for the full year," he added.

The full year IT services segment's revenue in dollar terms declined 1.4 percent and in constant currency fell 2.3 percent compared to previous year.

Wipro shares registered 8.5 percent gains in the current year 2021, outpacing the benchmark Nifty IT index that gained 6.6 percent in same period.