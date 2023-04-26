 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Wipro Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise 13% YoY, profit likely to see a marginal uptick

Suchitra Mandal
Apr 26, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST

Wipro Q4 Preview: Consolidated revenue expected at Rs 23,505 crore, registering 12.7 percent year-on-year growth, and net profit at Rs 3,156 crore, up 2.2 percent YoY, according to a poll of brokerages

Wipro

With the two top IT players, TCS and Infosys, reporting below-the-expected numbers for the March 2023 quarter, all eyes are now on Wipro, which will report earnings on April 27.

The company is expected to post a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 2.2 percent in net profit to reach Rs 3,156 crore for the quarter ended March 2023, with estimates ranging from negative 2 percent to 5 percent. On a sequential basis, earnings are predicted to improve by 3.4 percent. Revenue is expected to come in at Rs 23,505 crore, with a YoY growth of 12.7 percent and a QoQ growth of 1.2 percent, according to a poll of brokerages.

On constant-currency basis

On a constant-currency (CC) basis, the Street expects revenue growth to be majorly flat and in line with the management guidance of negative 0.6 percent to 1 percent.