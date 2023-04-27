 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Wipro logs in 11% YoY rise in Q4 revenue at Rs 23,190 crore, misses estimates

Moneycontrol News
Apr 27, 2023 / 04:38 PM IST

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 23,190 crore, up 11 percent against Rs 20,860 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Wipro previously saw a reduction in headcount for two quarters in the Covid quarters of Q4FY20 and Q1FY21.

Wipro on April 27 reported a 0.4 percent YoY decline in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2023 (Q4FY23) at Rs 3075 crore, as against Rs 3,087 crore a year ago. The company had reported a profit of Rs 3,053 crore in the last quarter.

Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 23,190 crore, up 11.2 percent from Rs 20,860 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year, Wipro said in an exchange filing. Revenue stood at Rs 23,229 crore in Q3FY23.

A poll of brokerages had estimated the consolidated revenue of the tech major at Rs 23,505 crore, up 13 percent on-year, while consolidated profit after tax was pegged 2.2 percent higher at Rs 3,156 crore. Sequentially, revenue and profit were expected to increase 1.2 percent and 3.4 percent.

The company also approved a proposal to buyback up to 26.96 crore equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 12,000 crores at a price of Rs 445 per share and accounting for 4.91 percent of the total paid-up equity shares of the Company.