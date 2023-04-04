 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting FY23 sales cross Rs 10,000 crore

PTI
Apr 04, 2023 / 04:07 PM IST

The domestic FMCG business grew 17 per cent for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, the company, part of Azim Premji-led Wipro Enterprises, said in a statement.

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting on Tuesday said it has crossed the milestone of Rs 10,000 crore in overall sales in FY23, helped by 'significant growth' across geographies, brands, and categories.

Its sandalwood soap brand Santoor has now become the second largest player in the segment in India with sales of over Rs 2,650 crore.

While female toiletries brand of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, Enchanteur, has also crossed 1,000 crore, it added.