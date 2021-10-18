Wipro Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19,668.90 crore, up 30.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19,668.90 crore in September 2021 up 30.29% from Rs. 15,096.70 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,930.70 crore in September 2021 up 18.86% from Rs. 2,465.70 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,675.10 crore in September 2021 up 17.1% from Rs. 3,992.40 crore in September 2020.

Wipro EPS has increased to Rs. 5.36 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.33 in September 2020.

Wipro shares closed at 708.25 on October 14, 2021 (NSE) and has given 49.81% returns over the last 6 months and 106.37% over the last 12 months.