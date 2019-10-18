Wipro Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 15,130.60 crore, up 3.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15,130.60 crore in September 2019 up 3.86% from Rs. 14,567.90 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,552.70 crore in September 2019 up 35.13% from Rs. 1,889.00 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,840.60 crore in September 2019 up 27.51% from Rs. 3,012.10 crore in September 2018.

Wipro EPS has increased to Rs. 4.30 in September 2019 from Rs. 4.19 in September 2018.

Wipro shares closed at 247.85 on October 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -12.97% returns over the last 6 months and 2.27% over the last 12 months.