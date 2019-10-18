Wipro Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 15,130.60 crore, up 3.86% Y-o-Y

|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15,125.60
|14,716.10
|14,541.00
|Other Operating Income
|5.00
|69.90
|26.90
|Total Income From Operations
|15,130.60
|14,786.00
|14,567.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|135.70
|298.40
|334.20
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|144.30
|-23.30
|-27.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8,126.60
|7,747.60
|7,421.60
|Depreciation
|481.20
|495.30
|436.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,628.20
|3,816.40
|4,462.70
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,614.60
|2,451.60
|1,940.00
|Other Income
|744.80
|780.60
|635.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,359.40
|3,232.20
|2,575.30
|Interest
|224.70
|158.40
|156.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,134.70
|3,073.80
|2,418.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3,134.70
|3,073.80
|2,418.40
|Tax
|573.20
|669.90
|534.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,561.50
|2,403.90
|1,883.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,561.50
|2,403.90
|1,883.70
|Minority Interest
|-8.60
|-14.70
|3.30
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.20
|-1.60
|2.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,552.70
|2,387.60
|1,889.00
|Equity Share Capital
|1,142.60
|1,207.10
|904.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.30
|3.97
|4.19
|Diluted EPS
|4.29
|3.96
|4.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.30
|3.97
|4.19
|Diluted EPS
|4.29
|3.96
|4.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited