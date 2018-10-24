Wipro Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 14,567.90 crore, Up 8.53% Q-o-Q.

|
|Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wipro are:
|Net Sales at Rs 14,567.90 crore in September 2018 Up 8.53% from Rs. 13,423.40 crore in September 2017.
|Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,889.00 crore in September 2018 Down 13.82% from Rs. 2,191.80 crore in September 2017.
|EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,012.10 crore in September 2018 Down 13.7% from Rs. 3,490.20 crore in September 2017.
|Wipro EPS has Decreased to Rs. 4.19 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.52 in September 2017.
|Wipro shares closed at 309.10 on October 23, 2018 (NSE) and has given 3.95% returns over the last 6 months and 4.11% over the last 12 months.
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14,541.00
|13,977.70
|13,423.40
|Other Operating Income
|26.90
|252.90
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14,567.90
|14,230.60
|13,423.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|334.20
|465.00
|293.90
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-27.40
|-47.30
|-3.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7,421.60
|7,204.20
|6,761.20
|Depreciation
|436.80
|433.50
|519.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4,462.70
|3,921.50
|3,592.50
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,940.00
|2,253.70
|2,259.00
|Other Income
|635.30
|596.80
|711.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,575.30
|2,850.50
|2,970.40
|Interest
|156.90
|164.90
|138.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,418.40
|2,685.60
|2,831.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2,418.40
|2,685.60
|2,831.80
|Tax
|534.70
|586.50
|642.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,883.70
|2,099.10
|2,189.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,883.70
|2,099.10
|2,189.10
|Minority Interest
|3.30
|27.00
|2.20
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|2.00
|-5.30
|0.50
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,889.00
|2,120.80
|2,191.80
|Equity Share Capital
|904.80
|904.80
|973.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.19
|4.71
|4.52
|Diluted EPS
|4.19
|4.70
|4.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.19
|4.71
|4.52
|Diluted EPS
|4.19
|4.70
|4.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited