Wipro Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23,190.30 crore, up 11.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wipro are:Net Sales at Rs 23,190.30 crore in March 2023 up 11.17% from Rs. 20,860.70 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,074.50 crore in March 2023 down 0.41% from Rs. 3,087.30 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,150.60 crore in March 2023 up 11% from Rs. 4,640.20 crore in March 2022.
Wipro EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.61 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.64 in March 2022.
|Wipro shares closed at 385.10 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.48% returns over the last 6 months and -26.30% over the last 12 months.
|Wipro
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23,190.30
|23,229.00
|20,860.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.70
|Total Income From Operations
|23,190.30
|23,229.00
|20,860.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|36.10
|196.80
|163.90
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|83.50
|-0.60
|-30.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13,807.60
|13,617.30
|12,130.20
|Depreciation
|846.60
|922.90
|734.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|57.60
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4,757.80
|4,868.10
|4,400.90
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,658.70
|3,624.50
|3,403.60
|Other Income
|645.30
|638.30
|502.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,304.00
|4,262.80
|3,905.70
|Interest
|286.00
|290.20
|171.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4,018.00
|3,972.60
|3,734.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4,018.00
|3,972.60
|3,734.00
|Tax
|924.90
|910.20
|639.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3,093.10
|3,062.40
|3,094.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3,093.10
|3,062.40
|3,094.10
|Minority Interest
|-19.00
|-12.10
|-5.20
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.40
|2.60
|-1.60
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3,074.50
|3,052.90
|3,087.30
|Equity Share Capital
|1,097.60
|1,097.40
|1,096.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.61
|5.57
|5.64
|Diluted EPS
|5.60
|5.56
|5.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.61
|5.57
|5.64
|Diluted EPS
|5.60
|5.56
|5.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited