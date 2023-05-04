English
    Wipro Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23,190.30 crore, up 11.17% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 10:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wipro are:Net Sales at Rs 23,190.30 crore in March 2023 up 11.17% from Rs. 20,860.70 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,074.50 crore in March 2023 down 0.41% from Rs. 3,087.30 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,150.60 crore in March 2023 up 11% from Rs. 4,640.20 crore in March 2022.
    Wipro EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.61 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.64 in March 2022.Wipro shares closed at 385.10 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.48% returns over the last 6 months and -26.30% over the last 12 months.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations23,190.3023,229.0020,860.00
    Other Operating Income----0.70
    Total Income From Operations23,190.3023,229.0020,860.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods36.10196.80163.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks83.50-0.60-30.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13,807.6013,617.3012,130.20
    Depreciation846.60922.90734.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----57.60
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4,757.804,868.104,400.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,658.703,624.503,403.60
    Other Income645.30638.30502.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,304.004,262.803,905.70
    Interest286.00290.20171.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4,018.003,972.603,734.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4,018.003,972.603,734.00
    Tax924.90910.20639.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3,093.103,062.403,094.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3,093.103,062.403,094.10
    Minority Interest-19.00-12.10-5.20
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.402.60-1.60
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3,074.503,052.903,087.30
    Equity Share Capital1,097.601,097.401,096.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.615.575.64
    Diluted EPS5.605.565.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.615.575.64
    Diluted EPS5.605.565.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    May 4, 2023 10:22 am