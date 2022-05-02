 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wipro Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20,860.70 crore, up 28.41% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wipro are:

Net Sales at Rs 20,860.70 crore in March 2022 up 28.41% from Rs. 16,245.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,087.30 crore in March 2022 up 3.87% from Rs. 2,972.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,640.20 crore in March 2022 up 1.74% from Rs. 4,560.90 crore in March 2021.

Wipro EPS has increased to Rs. 5.64 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.39 in March 2021.

Wipro shares closed at 508.80 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.33% returns over the last 6 months and 3.87% over the last 12 months.

Wipro
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 20,860.00 20,313.60 16,245.40
Other Operating Income 0.70 1.40 --
Total Income From Operations 20,860.70 20,315.00 16,245.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 163.90 203.10 206.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -30.00 -28.50 3.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12,130.20 11,486.00 8,617.20
Depreciation 734.50 745.90 699.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 57.60 49.90 33.20
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4,400.90 4,423.80 3,357.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,403.60 3,434.80 3,328.40
Other Income 502.10 476.50 533.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,905.70 3,911.30 3,861.70
Interest 171.70 140.30 112.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3,734.00 3,771.00 3,749.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3,734.00 3,771.00 3,749.50
Tax 639.90 806.30 775.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3,094.10 2,964.70 2,973.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3,094.10 2,964.70 2,973.90
Minority Interest -5.20 -3.30 -2.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.60 7.60 0.40
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3,087.30 2,969.00 2,972.30
Equity Share Capital 1,096.40 1,096.20 1,095.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.64 5.43 5.39
Diluted EPS 5.63 5.42 5.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.64 5.41 5.43
Diluted EPS 5.63 5.42 5.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 2, 2022 09:00 am
