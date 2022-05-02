Wipro Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20,860.70 crore, up 28.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20,860.70 crore in March 2022 up 28.41% from Rs. 16,245.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,087.30 crore in March 2022 up 3.87% from Rs. 2,972.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,640.20 crore in March 2022 up 1.74% from Rs. 4,560.90 crore in March 2021.

Wipro EPS has increased to Rs. 5.64 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.39 in March 2021.

Wipro shares closed at 508.80 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.33% returns over the last 6 months and 3.87% over the last 12 months.