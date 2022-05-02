Wipro Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20,860.70 crore, up 28.41% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20,860.00
|20,313.60
|16,245.40
|Other Operating Income
|0.70
|1.40
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20,860.70
|20,315.00
|16,245.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|163.90
|203.10
|206.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-30.00
|-28.50
|3.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12,130.20
|11,486.00
|8,617.20
|Depreciation
|734.50
|745.90
|699.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|57.60
|49.90
|33.20
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4,400.90
|4,423.80
|3,357.40
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,403.60
|3,434.80
|3,328.40
|Other Income
|502.10
|476.50
|533.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,905.70
|3,911.30
|3,861.70
|Interest
|171.70
|140.30
|112.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,734.00
|3,771.00
|3,749.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3,734.00
|3,771.00
|3,749.50
|Tax
|639.90
|806.30
|775.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3,094.10
|2,964.70
|2,973.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3,094.10
|2,964.70
|2,973.90
|Minority Interest
|-5.20
|-3.30
|-2.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-1.60
|7.60
|0.40
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3,087.30
|2,969.00
|2,972.30
|Equity Share Capital
|1,096.40
|1,096.20
|1,095.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.64
|5.43
|5.39
|Diluted EPS
|5.63
|5.42
|5.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.64
|5.41
|5.43
|Diluted EPS
|5.63
|5.42
|5.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited