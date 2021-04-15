Wipro Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16,245.40 crore, up 3.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16,245.40 crore in March 2021 up 3.14% from Rs. 15,750.50 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,972.30 crore in March 2021 up 27.78% from Rs. 2,326.10 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,560.90 crore in March 2021 up 22.96% from Rs. 3,709.40 crore in March 2020.

Wipro EPS has increased to Rs. 5.39 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.09 in March 2020.

Wipro shares closed at 418.95 on April 13, 2021 (NSE)