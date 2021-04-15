MARKET NEWS

Wipro Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16,245.40 crore, up 3.14% Y-o-Y

April 15, 2021 / 09:17 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wipro are:

Net Sales at Rs 16,245.40 crore in March 2021 up 3.14% from Rs. 15,750.50 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,972.30 crore in March 2021 up 27.78% from Rs. 2,326.10 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,560.90 crore in March 2021 up 22.96% from Rs. 3,709.40 crore in March 2020.

Wipro EPS has increased to Rs. 5.39 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.09 in March 2020.

Wipro shares closed at 418.95 on April 13, 2021 (NSE)

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations16,245.4015,670.0015,711.00
Other Operating Income----39.50
Total Income From Operations16,245.4015,670.0015,750.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods206.40146.10293.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.60-22.7020.80
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8,617.208,276.908,544.80
Depreciation699.20791.20579.60
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses33.2028.30--
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3,357.403,124.003,771.80
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,328.403,326.202,539.80
Other Income533.30654.10590.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,861.703,980.303,129.80
Interest112.20140.00165.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,749.503,840.302,964.50
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3,749.503,840.302,964.50
Tax775.60852.60620.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,973.902,987.702,343.90
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,973.902,987.702,343.90
Minority Interest-2.00-29.80-19.10
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.4010.101.30
Net P/L After M.I & Associates2,972.302,968.002,326.10
Equity Share Capital1,095.801,143.101,142.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.395.214.09
Diluted EPS5.385.174.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.435.214.09
Diluted EPS5.385.174.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 15, 2021 09:11 pm

