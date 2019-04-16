Wipro Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 15,160.90 crore, up 10.11% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15,006.30
|15,059.50
|13,768.60
|Other Operating Income
|154.60
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15,160.90
|15,059.50
|13,768.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|334.00
|274.10
|530.60
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.70
|11.10
|-63.90
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7,738.70
|7,612.90
|6,976.00
|Depreciation
|559.30
|517.10
|570.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,832.00
|3,868.40
|3,872.90
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,700.60
|2,775.90
|1,883.00
|Other Income
|754.40
|627.30
|536.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,455.00
|3,403.20
|2,419.00
|Interest
|253.00
|162.70
|156.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,202.00
|3,240.50
|2,262.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3,202.00
|3,240.50
|2,262.60
|Tax
|706.40
|696.70
|461.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,495.60
|2,543.80
|1,801.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,495.60
|2,543.80
|1,801.10
|Minority Interest
|-10.40
|-34.10
|2.20
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-1.70
|0.70
|-0.30
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,483.50
|2,510.40
|1,803.00
|Equity Share Capital
|1,206.80
|905.00
|904.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.13
|5.57
|4.00
|Diluted EPS
|4.12
|5.56
|4.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.13
|5.57
|4.00
|Diluted EPS
|4.12
|5.56
|4.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited