Wipro Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21,528.60 crore, up 16.58% Y-o-Y

|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21,528.60
|20,860.00
|18,252.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|0.70
|215.00
|Total Income From Operations
|21,528.60
|20,860.70
|18,467.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|248.70
|163.90
|143.70
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-34.60
|-30.00
|6.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12,613.40
|12,130.20
|10,271.10
|Depreciation
|773.80
|734.50
|825.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|57.60
|42.50
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4,841.70
|4,400.90
|3,808.30
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,085.60
|3,403.60
|3,369.30
|Other Income
|472.40
|502.10
|577.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,558.00
|3,905.70
|3,947.20
|Interest
|204.50
|171.70
|74.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,353.50
|3,734.00
|3,872.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3,353.50
|3,734.00
|3,872.60
|Tax
|793.10
|639.90
|625.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,560.40
|3,094.10
|3,247.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,560.40
|3,094.10
|3,247.30
|Minority Interest
|4.70
|-5.20
|-5.40
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-1.50
|-1.60
|0.70
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,563.60
|3,087.30
|3,242.60
|Equity Share Capital
|1,096.50
|1,096.40
|1,095.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.69
|5.64
|5.94
|Diluted EPS
|4.67
|5.63
|5.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.69
|5.64
|5.94
|Diluted EPS
|4.67
|5.63
|5.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited