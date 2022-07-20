 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wipro Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21,528.60 crore, up 16.58% Y-o-Y

Jul 20, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wipro are:

Net Sales at Rs 21,528.60 crore in June 2022 up 16.58% from Rs. 18,467.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,563.60 crore in June 2022 down 20.94% from Rs. 3,242.60 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,331.80 crore in June 2022 down 9.24% from Rs. 4,772.90 crore in June 2021.

Wipro EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.69 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.94 in June 2021.

Wipro shares closed at 405.65 on July 19, 2022 (NSE)

Wipro
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 21,528.60 20,860.00 18,252.40
Other Operating Income -- 0.70 215.00
Total Income From Operations 21,528.60 20,860.70 18,467.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 248.70 163.90 143.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -34.60 -30.00 6.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12,613.40 12,130.20 10,271.10
Depreciation 773.80 734.50 825.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 57.60 42.50
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4,841.70 4,400.90 3,808.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,085.60 3,403.60 3,369.30
Other Income 472.40 502.10 577.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,558.00 3,905.70 3,947.20
Interest 204.50 171.70 74.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3,353.50 3,734.00 3,872.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3,353.50 3,734.00 3,872.60
Tax 793.10 639.90 625.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,560.40 3,094.10 3,247.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,560.40 3,094.10 3,247.30
Minority Interest 4.70 -5.20 -5.40
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.50 -1.60 0.70
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2,563.60 3,087.30 3,242.60
Equity Share Capital 1,096.50 1,096.40 1,095.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.69 5.64 5.94
Diluted EPS 4.67 5.63 5.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.69 5.64 5.94
Diluted EPS 4.67 5.63 5.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Wipro
first published: Jul 20, 2022 06:44 pm
