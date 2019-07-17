Wipro Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 14,786.00 crore, up 3.9% Y-o-Y

|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14,716.10
|15,006.30
|13,977.70
|Other Operating Income
|69.90
|154.60
|252.90
|Total Income From Operations
|14,786.00
|15,160.90
|14,230.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|298.40
|334.00
|465.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-23.30
|-3.70
|-47.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7,747.60
|7,738.70
|7,204.20
|Depreciation
|495.30
|559.30
|433.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,816.40
|3,832.00
|3,921.50
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,451.60
|2,700.60
|2,253.70
|Other Income
|780.60
|754.40
|596.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,232.20
|3,455.00
|2,850.50
|Interest
|158.40
|253.00
|164.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,073.80
|3,202.00
|2,685.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3,073.80
|3,202.00
|2,685.60
|Tax
|669.90
|706.40
|586.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,403.90
|2,495.60
|2,099.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,403.90
|2,495.60
|2,099.10
|Minority Interest
|-14.70
|-10.40
|27.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-1.60
|-1.70
|-5.30
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,387.60
|2,483.50
|2,120.80
|Equity Share Capital
|1,207.10
|1,206.80
|904.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.97
|4.13
|4.71
|Diluted EPS
|3.96
|4.12
|4.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.97
|4.13
|4.71
|Diluted EPS
|3.96
|4.12
|4.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
