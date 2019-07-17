Wipro Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 14,786.00 crore, up 3.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14,786.00 crore in June 2019 up 3.9% from Rs. 14,230.60 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,387.60 crore in June 2019 up 12.58% from Rs. 2,120.80 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,727.50 crore in June 2019 up 13.5% from Rs. 3,284.00 crore in June 2018.

Wipro EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.97 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.71 in June 2018.

Wipro shares closed at 260.00 on July 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given 3.01% returns over the last 6 months and 22.45% over the last 12 months.