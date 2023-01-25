Wipro Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23,229.00 crore, up 14.34% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23,229.00
|22,539.70
|20,313.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|1.40
|Total Income From Operations
|23,229.00
|22,539.70
|20,315.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|196.80
|167.80
|203.10
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.60
|-33.30
|-28.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13,617.30
|13,726.10
|11,486.00
|Depreciation
|922.90
|796.90
|745.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|49.90
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4,868.10
|4,737.60
|4,423.80
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,624.50
|3,144.60
|3,434.80
|Other Income
|638.30
|509.70
|476.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,262.80
|3,654.30
|3,911.30
|Interest
|290.20
|227.00
|140.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,972.60
|3,427.30
|3,771.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3,972.60
|3,427.30
|3,771.00
|Tax
|910.20
|771.00
|806.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3,062.40
|2,656.30
|2,964.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3,062.40
|2,656.30
|2,964.70
|Minority Interest
|-12.10
|9.90
|-3.30
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|2.60
|-7.20
|7.60
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3,052.90
|2,659.00
|2,969.00
|Equity Share Capital
|1,097.40
|1,097.10
|1,096.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.57
|4.86
|5.43
|Diluted EPS
|5.56
|4.85
|5.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.57
|4.86
|5.41
|Diluted EPS
|5.56
|4.85
|5.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
