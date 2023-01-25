Wipro Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23,229.00 crore, up 14.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23,229.00 crore in December 2022 up 14.34% from Rs. 20,315.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,052.90 crore in December 2022 up 2.83% from Rs. 2,969.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,185.70 crore in December 2022 up 11.35% from Rs. 4,657.20 crore in December 2021.