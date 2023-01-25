English
    Wipro Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23,229.00 crore, up 14.34% Y-o-Y

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wipro are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23,229.00 crore in December 2022 up 14.34% from Rs. 20,315.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,052.90 crore in December 2022 up 2.83% from Rs. 2,969.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,185.70 crore in December 2022 up 11.35% from Rs. 4,657.20 crore in December 2021.

    Wipro
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations23,229.0022,539.7020,313.60
    Other Operating Income----1.40
    Total Income From Operations23,229.0022,539.7020,315.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods196.80167.80203.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.60-33.30-28.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13,617.3013,726.1011,486.00
    Depreciation922.90796.90745.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----49.90
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4,868.104,737.604,423.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,624.503,144.603,434.80
    Other Income638.30509.70476.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,262.803,654.303,911.30
    Interest290.20227.00140.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,972.603,427.303,771.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3,972.603,427.303,771.00
    Tax910.20771.00806.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3,062.402,656.302,964.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3,062.402,656.302,964.70
    Minority Interest-12.109.90-3.30
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.60-7.207.60
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3,052.902,659.002,969.00
    Equity Share Capital1,097.401,097.101,096.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.574.865.43
    Diluted EPS5.564.855.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.574.865.41
    Diluted EPS5.564.855.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
