Wipro Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20,315.00 crore, up 29.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20,315.00 crore in December 2021 up 29.64% from Rs. 15,670.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,969.00 crore in December 2021 up 0.03% from Rs. 2,968.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,657.20 crore in December 2021 down 2.4% from Rs. 4,771.50 crore in December 2020.

Wipro EPS has increased to Rs. 5.43 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.21 in December 2020.

Wipro shares closed at 691.35 on January 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.47% returns over the last 6 months and 51.05% over the last 12 months.