Wipro Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15,670.00 crore, up 1.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15,670.00 crore in December 2020 up 1.29% from Rs. 15,470.50 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,968.00 crore in December 2020 up 20.85% from Rs. 2,455.90 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,771.50 crore in December 2020 up 25.9% from Rs. 3,789.80 crore in December 2019.

Wipro EPS has increased to Rs. 5.21 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.31 in December 2019.

Wipro shares closed at 457.70 on January 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 101.10% returns over the last 6 months and 79.63% over the last 12 months.