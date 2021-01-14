MARKET NEWS

Wipro Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15,670.00 crore, up 1.29% Y-o-Y

January 14, 2021 / 04:49 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wipro are:

Net Sales at Rs 15,670.00 crore in December 2020 up 1.29% from Rs. 15,470.50 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,968.00 crore in December 2020 up 20.85% from Rs. 2,455.90 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,771.50 crore in December 2020 up 25.9% from Rs. 3,789.80 crore in December 2019.

Wipro EPS has increased to Rs. 5.21 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.31 in December 2019.

Wipro shares closed at 459.00 on January 13, 2021 (NSE) and has given 101.67% returns over the last 6 months and 80.14% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations15,670.0015,114.5015,470.50
Other Operating Income---17.80--
Total Income From Operations15,670.0015,096.7015,470.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods146.10166.60208.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-22.7033.0060.40
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8,276.908,316.808,238.10
Depreciation791.20657.80529.40
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses28.3026.70--
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3,124.003,115.903,783.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,326.202,779.902,650.70
Other Income654.10554.70609.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,980.303,334.603,260.40
Interest140.00126.70184.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,840.303,207.903,076.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3,840.303,207.903,076.00
Tax852.60722.90616.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,987.702,485.002,459.60
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,987.702,485.002,459.60
Minority Interest-29.80-18.70-7.10
Share Of P/L Of Associates10.10-0.603.40
Net P/L After M.I & Associates2,968.002,465.702,455.90
Equity Share Capital1,143.101,143.001,142.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.214.334.31
Diluted EPS5.174.324.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.214.354.31
Diluted EPS5.174.324.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Wipro
first published: Jan 14, 2021 04:43 pm

