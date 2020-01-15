Wipro Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 15,470.50 crore, up 2.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15,470.50 crore in December 2019 up 2.73% from Rs. 15,059.50 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,455.90 crore in December 2019 down 2.17% from Rs. 2,510.40 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,789.80 crore in December 2019 down 3.33% from Rs. 3,920.30 crore in December 2018.

Wipro EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.31 in December 2019 from Rs. 5.57 in December 2018.

Wipro shares closed at 257.20 on January 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given -1.04% returns over the last 6 months and 9.72% over the last 12 months.