Wipro Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 15,059.50 crore, Up 10.17% Y-o-Y.

|Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wipro are:
|Net Sales at Rs 15,059.50 crore in December 2018 Up 10.17% from Rs. 13,669.00 crore in December 2017.
|Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,510.40 crore in December 2018 Up 30.07% from Rs. 1,930.10 crore in December 2017.
|EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,920.30 crore in December 2018 Up 25.94% from Rs. 3,112.90 crore in December 2017.
|Wipro EPS has Increased to Rs. 5.57 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.02 in December 2017.
|Wipro shares closed at 335.40 on January 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given 18.14% returns over the last 6 months and 2.98% over the last 12 months.
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15,059.50
|14,541.00
|13,669.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|26.90
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15,059.50
|14,567.90
|13,669.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|274.10
|334.20
|388.30
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|11.10
|-27.40
|71.90
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7,612.90
|7,421.60
|6,740.90
|Depreciation
|517.10
|436.80
|527.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,868.40
|4,462.70
|3,980.90
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,775.90
|1,940.00
|1,959.20
|Other Income
|627.30
|635.30
|625.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,403.20
|2,575.30
|2,585.10
|Interest
|162.70
|156.90
|120.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,240.50
|2,418.40
|2,464.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3,240.50
|2,418.40
|2,464.60
|Tax
|696.70
|534.70
|535.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,543.80
|1,883.70
|1,929.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,543.80
|1,883.70
|1,929.10
|Minority Interest
|-34.10
|3.30
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.70
|2.00
|1.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,510.40
|1,889.00
|1,930.10
|Equity Share Capital
|905.00
|904.80
|904.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.57
|4.19
|4.02
|Diluted EPS
|5.56
|4.19
|4.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.57
|4.19
|4.02
|Diluted EPS
|5.56
|4.19
|4.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited