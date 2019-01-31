Winy Commercial Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 6.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in December 2018 down 6.14% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 up 1811.11% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2017.

Winy Commercial EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2017.

Winy Commercial shares closed at 5.50 on March 29, 2016 (BSE)