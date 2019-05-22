Wintac Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 25.27 crore, up 136.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.27 crore in March 2019 up 136.88% from Rs. 10.67 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.40 crore in March 2019 up 184.85% from Rs. 5.19 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.05 crore in March 2019 up 290.25% from Rs. 3.18 crore in March 2018.

Wintac EPS has increased to Rs. 4.39 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.17 in March 2018.

Wintac shares closed at 200.00 on May 21, 2019 (BSE) and has given 2.96% returns over the last 6 months and -9.13% over the last 12 months.