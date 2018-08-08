Wintac standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 13.10 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 13.10 10.67 11.69 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 13.10 10.67 11.69 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 6.12 4.98 4.25 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.75 0.69 0.67 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 5.34 5.07 4.11 Depreciation 0.92 0.94 0.86 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 6.38 3.73 3.59 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.91 -4.73 -1.79 Other Income 0.04 0.61 0.02 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.87 -4.12 -1.76 Interest 0.20 0.30 0.18 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.08 -4.42 -1.95 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -5.08 -4.42 -1.95 Tax 0.05 0.77 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.13 -5.19 -1.95 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.13 -5.19 -1.95 Equity Share Capital 10.02 10.02 10.02 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -5.12 -5.17 -1.94 Diluted EPS -5.12 -5.17 -1.94 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -5.12 -5.17 -1.94 Diluted EPS -5.12 -5.17 -1.94 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited