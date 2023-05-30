Winsome Yarns Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore, down 80.76% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 2.43 9.58 12.63 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2.43 9.58 12.63 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.86 2.34 0.10 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.96 7.79 -1.02 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.83 3.93 3.99 Depreciation 3.29 3.15 3.66 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 5.05 4.48 7.33 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.64 -12.11 -1.43 Other Income 4.62 0.02 0.14 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.02 -12.09 -1.29 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.02 -12.09 -1.29 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -3.02 -12.09 -1.29 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.02 -12.09 -1.29 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.02 -12.09 -1.29 Equity Share Capital 70.71 70.71 70.71 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.43 -1.71 -0.09 Diluted EPS -0.43 -1.71 -0.09 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.43 -1.71 -0.09 Diluted EPS -0.43 -1.71 -0.09 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited