    Winsome Yarns Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore, down 80.76% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 04:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Winsome Yarns are:Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore in March 2023 down 80.76% from Rs. 12.63 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.02 crore in March 2023 down 134.11% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2023 down 88.61% from Rs. 2.37 crore in March 2022.Winsome Yarns shares closed at 0.15 on July 20, 2020 (NSE)
    Winsome Yarns
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.439.5812.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.439.5812.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.862.340.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.967.79-1.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.833.933.99
    Depreciation3.293.153.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.054.487.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.64-12.11-1.43
    Other Income4.620.020.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.02-12.09-1.29
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.02-12.09-1.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.02-12.09-1.29
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.02-12.09-1.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.02-12.09-1.29
    Equity Share Capital70.7170.7170.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.43-1.71-0.09
    Diluted EPS-0.43-1.71-0.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.43-1.71-0.09
    Diluted EPS-0.43-1.71-0.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended #Winsome Yarns
    first published: May 30, 2023 03:55 pm