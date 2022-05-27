Winsome Yarns Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.63 crore, up 24.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Winsome Yarns are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.63 crore in March 2022 up 24.68% from Rs. 10.13 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2022 up 73.73% from Rs. 4.91 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.37 crore in March 2022 up 304.31% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2021.
|Winsome Yarns
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.63
|15.80
|10.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.63
|15.80
|10.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.10
|2.73
|0.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.02
|2.18
|-0.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.99
|5.13
|5.27
|Depreciation
|3.66
|3.73
|3.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.33
|4.46
|6.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.43
|-2.43
|-4.94
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.05
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.29
|-2.38
|-4.91
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.29
|-2.38
|-4.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.29
|-2.38
|-4.91
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.29
|-2.38
|-4.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.29
|-2.38
|-4.91
|Equity Share Capital
|70.71
|70.71
|70.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-0.34
|-0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-0.34
|-0.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-0.34
|-0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-0.34
|-0.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
