Winsome Yarns Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.01 crore, up 26.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.01 crore in June 2022 up 26.26% from Rs. 4.76 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.16 crore in June 2022 down 9.31% from Rs. 6.55 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.44 crore in June 2022 down 21.99% from Rs. 2.82 crore in June 2021.

Winsome Yarns shares closed at 0.80 on June 22, 2020 (BSE)