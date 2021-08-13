Winsome Yarns Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.76 crore, down 20.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.76 crore in June 2021 down 20.67% from Rs. 6.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.55 crore in June 2021 down 55.21% from Rs. 4.22 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.82 crore in June 2021 down 487.5% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2020.

Winsome Yarns shares closed at 0.15 on July 20, 2020 (NSE)