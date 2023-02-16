Winsome Yarns Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.58 crore, down 39.37% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 9.58 12.91 15.80 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 9.58 12.91 15.80 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2.34 3.02 2.73 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.79 1.21 2.18 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 3.93 4.64 5.13 Depreciation 3.15 3.71 3.73 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 4.48 4.53 4.46 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.11 -4.20 -2.43 Other Income 0.02 0.04 0.05 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.09 -4.16 -2.38 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -12.09 -4.16 -2.38 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -12.09 -4.16 -2.38 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -12.09 -4.16 -2.38 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -12.09 -4.16 -2.38 Equity Share Capital 70.71 70.71 70.71 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.71 -0.59 -0.34 Diluted EPS -1.71 -0.59 -0.34 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.71 -0.59 -0.34 Diluted EPS -1.71 -0.59 -0.34 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited