Winsome Yarns Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.58 crore, down 39.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Winsome Yarns are:Net Sales at Rs 9.58 crore in December 2022 down 39.37% from Rs. 15.80 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.09 crore in December 2022 down 407.98% from Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.94 crore in December 2022 down 762.22% from Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2021.
|Winsome Yarns shares closed at 0.15 on July 20, 2020 (NSE)
|Winsome Yarns
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.58
|12.91
|15.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.58
|12.91
|15.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.34
|3.02
|2.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.79
|1.21
|2.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.93
|4.64
|5.13
|Depreciation
|3.15
|3.71
|3.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.48
|4.53
|4.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.11
|-4.20
|-2.43
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.04
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.09
|-4.16
|-2.38
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.09
|-4.16
|-2.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.09
|-4.16
|-2.38
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.09
|-4.16
|-2.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.09
|-4.16
|-2.38
|Equity Share Capital
|70.71
|70.71
|70.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.71
|-0.59
|-0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-1.71
|-0.59
|-0.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.71
|-0.59
|-0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-1.71
|-0.59
|-0.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited