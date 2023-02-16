 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Winsome Yarns Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.58 crore, down 39.37% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Winsome Yarns are:Net Sales at Rs 9.58 crore in December 2022 down 39.37% from Rs. 15.80 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.09 crore in December 2022 down 407.98% from Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.94 crore in December 2022 down 762.22% from Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2021. Winsome Yarns shares closed at 0.15 on July 20, 2020 (NSE)
Winsome Yarns
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations9.5812.9115.80
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations9.5812.9115.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2.343.022.73
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.791.212.18
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.934.645.13
Depreciation3.153.713.73
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4.484.534.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.11-4.20-2.43
Other Income0.020.040.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.09-4.16-2.38
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.09-4.16-2.38
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-12.09-4.16-2.38
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-12.09-4.16-2.38
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-12.09-4.16-2.38
Equity Share Capital70.7170.7170.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.71-0.59-0.34
Diluted EPS-1.71-0.59-0.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.71-0.59-0.34
Diluted EPS-1.71-0.59-0.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 16, 2023 10:33 am