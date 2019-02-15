Winsome Yarns Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 64.73 crore, down 21.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.73 crore in December 2018 down 21.73% from Rs. 82.70 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.36 crore in December 2018 down 1676.47% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2018 down 128.27% from Rs. 4.67 crore in December 2017.

Winsome Yarns shares closed at 0.90 on February 13, 2019 (NSE)