Winsome Yarns Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 64.73 crore, down 21.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Winsome Yarns are:
Net Sales at Rs 64.73 crore in December 2018 down 21.73% from Rs. 82.70 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.36 crore in December 2018 down 1676.47% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2018 down 128.27% from Rs. 4.67 crore in December 2017.
Winsome Yarns shares closed at 0.90 on February 13, 2019 (NSE)
|
|Winsome Yarns
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|64.73
|69.95
|82.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|64.73
|69.95
|82.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|39.49
|38.63
|53.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.22
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.96
|4.50
|-0.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.18
|9.51
|8.60
|Depreciation
|3.99
|4.08
|4.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.49
|16.75
|17.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.38
|-3.74
|0.32
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.84
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.31
|-2.90
|0.41
|Interest
|0.05
|0.05
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.36
|-2.95
|0.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.36
|-2.95
|0.34
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.36
|-2.95
|0.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.36
|-2.95
|0.34
|Equity Share Capital
|70.71
|70.71
|70.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.76
|-0.42
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.76
|-0.42
|0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.76
|-0.42
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.76
|-0.42
|0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited