Winsome Yarns Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.01 crore, up 26.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Winsome Yarns are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.01 crore in June 2022 up 26.26% from Rs. 4.76 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.16 crore in June 2022 down 9.31% from Rs. 6.55 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.44 crore in June 2022 down 21.99% from Rs. 2.82 crore in June 2021.
|
|Winsome Yarns
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.01
|12.63
|4.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.01
|12.63
|4.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.34
|0.10
|1.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.93
|-1.02
|-2.57
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.67
|3.99
|4.46
|Depreciation
|3.72
|3.66
|3.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.40
|7.33
|4.59
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.19
|-1.43
|-6.58
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.14
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.16
|-1.29
|-6.55
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.16
|-1.29
|-6.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.16
|-1.29
|-6.55
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.16
|-1.29
|-6.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.16
|-1.29
|-6.55
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7.16
|-1.29
|-6.55
|Equity Share Capital
|70.71
|70.71
|70.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.01
|-0.09
|-0.93
|Diluted EPS
|-1.01
|-0.09
|-0.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.01
|-0.09
|-0.93
|Diluted EPS
|-1.01
|-0.09
|-0.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
