Winsome Yarns Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 41.20 crore, down 43.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.20 crore in June 2019 down 43.71% from Rs. 73.19 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.89 crore in June 2019 up 93.13% from Rs. 100.27 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.04 crore in June 2019 up 48.21% from Rs. 5.87 crore in June 2018.

Winsome Yarns shares closed at 0.30 on August 08, 2019 (NSE)