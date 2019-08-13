Winsome Yarns Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 41.20 crore, down 43.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Winsome Yarns are:
Net Sales at Rs 41.20 crore in June 2019 down 43.71% from Rs. 73.19 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.89 crore in June 2019 up 93.13% from Rs. 100.27 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.04 crore in June 2019 up 48.21% from Rs. 5.87 crore in June 2018.
Winsome Yarns shares closed at 0.30 on August 08, 2019 (NSE)
First Published on Aug 13, 2019 01:25 pm