Winsome Yarns Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.58 crore, down 39.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.58 crore in December 2022 down 39.37% from Rs. 15.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.09 crore in December 2022 down 407.98% from Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.94 crore in December 2022 down 762.22% from Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2021.