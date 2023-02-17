 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Winsome Yarns Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.58 crore, down 39.37% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Winsome Yarns are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.58 crore in December 2022 down 39.37% from Rs. 15.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.09 crore in December 2022 down 407.98% from Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.94 crore in December 2022 down 762.22% from Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2021.

Winsome Yarns
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9.58 12.91 15.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9.58 12.91 15.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.34 3.02 2.73
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.79 1.21 2.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.93 4.64 5.13
Depreciation 3.15 3.71 3.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.48 4.53 4.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.11 -4.20 -2.43
Other Income 0.02 0.04 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.09 -4.16 -2.38
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -12.09 -4.16 -2.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -12.09 -4.16 -2.38
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -12.09 -4.16 -2.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -12.09 -4.16 -2.38
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -12.09 -4.16 -2.38
Equity Share Capital 70.71 70.71 70.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.71 -0.59 -0.34
Diluted EPS -1.71 -0.59 -0.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.71 -0.59 -0.34
Diluted EPS -1.71 -0.59 -0.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited