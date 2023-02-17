English
    Winsome Yarns Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.58 crore, down 39.37% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Winsome Yarns are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.58 crore in December 2022 down 39.37% from Rs. 15.80 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.09 crore in December 2022 down 407.98% from Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.94 crore in December 2022 down 762.22% from Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2021.

    Winsome Yarns shares closed at 0.15 on July 20, 2020 (NSE)

    Winsome Yarns
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.5812.9115.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.5812.9115.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.343.022.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.791.212.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.934.645.13
    Depreciation3.153.713.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.484.534.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.11-4.20-2.43
    Other Income0.020.040.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.09-4.16-2.38
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.09-4.16-2.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-12.09-4.16-2.38
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-12.09-4.16-2.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-12.09-4.16-2.38
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-12.09-4.16-2.38
    Equity Share Capital70.7170.7170.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.71-0.59-0.34
    Diluted EPS-1.71-0.59-0.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.71-0.59-0.34
    Diluted EPS-1.71-0.59-0.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

