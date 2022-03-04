English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Winsome Yarns Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.80 crore, up 30.47% Y-o-Y

    March 04, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Winsome Yarns are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.80 crore in December 2021 up 30.47% from Rs. 12.11 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2021 up 60.27% from Rs. 5.99 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2021 up 161.09% from Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2020.

    Winsome Yarns shares closed at 0.15 on July 20, 2020 (NSE)

    Close
    Winsome Yarns
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.8010.2812.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.8010.2812.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.731.121.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.18-0.112.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.135.034.83
    Depreciation3.733.743.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.464.945.55
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.43-4.44-5.97
    Other Income0.050.030.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.38-4.41-5.93
    Interest----0.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.38-4.41-5.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.38-4.41-5.99
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.38-4.41-5.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.38-4.41-5.99
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.38-4.41-5.99
    Equity Share Capital70.7170.7170.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.34-0.62-0.85
    Diluted EPS-0.34-0.62-0.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.34-0.62-0.85
    Diluted EPS-0.34-0.62-0.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended #Winsome Yarns
    first published: Mar 4, 2022 08:55 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.