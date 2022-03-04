Winsome Yarns Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.80 crore, up 30.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.80 crore in December 2021 up 30.47% from Rs. 12.11 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2021 up 60.27% from Rs. 5.99 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2021 up 161.09% from Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2020.

Winsome Yarns shares closed at 0.15 on July 20, 2020 (NSE)