Winsome Yarns Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.80 crore, up 30.47% Y-o-Y
March 04, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Winsome Yarns are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.80 crore in December 2021 up 30.47% from Rs. 12.11 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2021 up 60.27% from Rs. 5.99 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2021 up 161.09% from Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2020.
Winsome Yarns shares closed at 0.15 on July 20, 2020 (NSE)
|Winsome Yarns
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.80
|10.28
|12.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.80
|10.28
|12.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.73
|1.12
|1.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.18
|-0.11
|2.92
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.13
|5.03
|4.83
|Depreciation
|3.73
|3.74
|3.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.46
|4.94
|5.55
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.43
|-4.44
|-5.97
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.03
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.38
|-4.41
|-5.93
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.38
|-4.41
|-5.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.38
|-4.41
|-5.99
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.38
|-4.41
|-5.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.38
|-4.41
|-5.99
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.38
|-4.41
|-5.99
|Equity Share Capital
|70.71
|70.71
|70.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|-0.62
|-0.85
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|-0.62
|-0.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|-0.62
|-0.85
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|-0.62
|-0.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited